$11.04

$0

(0%)

24h low

$10.51

24h high

$11.30

The live ORDI price today is $11.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $92.06M. The table above accurately updates our ORDI price in real time. The price of ORDI is down -0.84% since last hour, up 3.43% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $231.84M. ORDI has a circulating supply of 21.00M coins and a max supply of 21.00M ORDI.

ORDI Stats

What is the market cap of ORDI?

The current market cap of ORDI is $232.10M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ORDI?

Currently, 8.34M of ORDI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $92.06M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.43%.

What is the current price of ORDI?

The price of 1 ORDI currently costs $11.04.

How many ORDI are there?

The current circulating supply of ORDI is 21.00M. This is the total amount of ORDI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ORDI?

ORDI (ORDI) currently ranks 282 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 232.10M

3.43 %

Market Cap Rank

#282

24H Volume

$ 92.06M

Circulating Supply

21,000,000

