PAWPAW
Live PAW price updates and the latest PAW news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00000000946
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.000000009
24h high
$0.00000001
The live PAW price today is $0.000000009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $169.54K. The table above accurately updates our PAW price in real time. The price of PAW is down -0.18% since last hour, down -2.49% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.46M. PAW has a circulating supply of 1000.00T coins and a max supply of 1000.00T PAW.
PAW Stats
What is the market cap of PAW?
The current market cap of PAW is $9.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of PAW?
Currently, 17.92T of PAW were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $169.54K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.49%.
What is the current price of PAW?
The price of 1 PAW currently costs $0.000000009.
How many PAW are there?
The current circulating supply of PAW is 1000.00T. This is the total amount of PAW that is available.
What is the relative popularity of PAW?
PAW (PAW) currently ranks 1645 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 9.46M
-2.49 %
#1645
$ 169.54K
1,000,000,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/