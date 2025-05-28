paw

PAWPAW

Live PAW price updates and the latest PAW news.

price

$0.00000000946

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.000000009

24h high

$0.00000001

VS
USD
BTC

The live PAW price today is $0.000000009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $169.54K. The table above accurately updates our PAW price in real time. The price of PAW is down -0.18% since last hour, down -2.49% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.46M. PAW has a circulating supply of 1000.00T coins and a max supply of 1000.00T PAW.

PAW Stats

What is the market cap of PAW?

The current market cap of PAW is $9.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of PAW?

Currently, 17.92T of PAW were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $169.54K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.49%.

What is the current price of PAW?

The price of 1 PAW currently costs $0.000000009.

How many PAW are there?

The current circulating supply of PAW is 1000.00T. This is the total amount of PAW that is available.

What is the relative popularity of PAW?

PAW (PAW) currently ranks 1645 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.46M

-2.49 %

Market Cap Rank

#1645

24H Volume

$ 169.54K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000,000,000

