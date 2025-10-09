$0.00573 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.003 24h high $0.006

The live Perry price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.80M. The table above accurately updates our PERRY price in real time. The price of PERRY is up 1.49% since last hour, up 21.38% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 5.73M. PERRY has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B PERRY .