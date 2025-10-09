PerryPERRY
The live Perry price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $15.80M. The table above accurately updates our PERRY price in real time. The price of PERRY is up 1.49% since last hour, up 21.38% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.73M. PERRY has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B PERRY.
What is the market cap of Perry?
The current market cap of Perry is $6.08M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Perry?
Currently, 2.76B of PERRY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $15.80M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 21.38%.
What is the current price of Perry?
The price of 1 Perry currently costs $0.006.
How many Perry are there?
The current circulating supply of Perry is 1.00B. This is the total amount of PERRY that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Perry?
Perry (PERRY) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
