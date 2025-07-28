play

$0.00868

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live PLAY price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9.77K. The table above accurately updates our PLAY price in real time. The price of PLAY is up 49.99% since last hour, up 49.74% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.68M. PLAY has a circulating supply of 753.37M coins and a max supply of 1.00B PLAY.

PLAY Stats

What is the market cap of PLAY?

The current market cap of PLAY is $8.70M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of PLAY?

Currently, 1.13M of PLAY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $9.77K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 49.74%.

What is the current price of PLAY?

The price of 1 PLAY currently costs $0.009.

How many PLAY are there?

The current circulating supply of PLAY is 753.37M. This is the total amount of PLAY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of PLAY?

PLAY (PLAY) currently ranks 1590 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.70M

49.74 %

Market Cap Rank

#1590

24H Volume

$ 9.77K

Circulating Supply

750,000,000

