$0.595

The live Safe price today is $0.59 with a 24-hour trading volume of $25.11M. The table above accurately updates our SAFE price in real time. The price of SAFE is up 1.60% since last hour, down -0.77% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $594.81M. SAFE has a circulating supply of 580.28M coins and a max supply of 1.00B SAFE.

Safe Stats

What is the market cap of Safe?

The current market cap of Safe is $345.08M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Safe?

Currently, 42.21M of SAFE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $25.11M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.77%.

What is the current price of Safe?

The price of 1 Safe currently costs $0.59.

How many Safe are there?

The current circulating supply of Safe is 580.28M. This is the total amount of SAFE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Safe?

Safe (SAFE) currently ranks 225 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

