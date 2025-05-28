ShorkSHORK
Live Shork price updates and the latest Shork news.
price
$0.00114
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0009
24h high
$0.001
The live Shork price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $281.62K. The table above accurately updates our SHORK price in real time. The price of SHORK is down -9.02% since last hour, up 26.49% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.41M. SHORK has a circulating supply of 10.00B coins and a max supply of 10.00B SHORK.
Shork Stats
What is the market cap of Shork?
The current market cap of Shork is $12.26M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Shork?
Currently, 246.82M of SHORK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $281.62K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 26.49%.
What is the current price of Shork?
The price of 1 Shork currently costs $0.001.
How many Shork are there?
The current circulating supply of Shork is 10.00B. This is the total amount of SHORK that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Shork?
Shork (SHORK) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 12.26M
26.49 %
#1741
$ 281.62K
10,000,000,000
