The live Sonic SVM price today is $0.29 with a 24-hour trading volume of $44.09M. The table above accurately updates our SONIC price in real time. The price of SONIC is up 1.22% since last hour, down -3.70% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $693.68M. SONIC has a circulating supply of 360.00M coins and a max supply of 2.40B SONIC.

Sonic SVM Stats

What is the market cap of Sonic SVM?

The current market cap of Sonic SVM is $104.03M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Sonic SVM?

Currently, 152.55M of SONIC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $44.09M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.70%.

What is the current price of Sonic SVM?

The price of 1 Sonic SVM currently costs $0.29.

How many Sonic SVM are there?

The current circulating supply of Sonic SVM is 360.00M. This is the total amount of SONIC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Sonic SVM?

Sonic SVM (SONIC) currently ranks 482 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 104.03M

-3.70 %

Market Cap Rank

#482

24H Volume

$ 44.09M

Circulating Supply

360,000,000

