$0.0706

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.07

24h high

$0.08

VS
USD
BTC

The live SPARTA price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $101.02K. The table above accurately updates our SPARTA price in real time. The price of SPARTA is down -0.43% since last hour, down -5.95% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.20M. SPARTA has a circulating supply of 186.83M coins and a max supply of 186.83M SPARTA.

SPARTA Stats

What is the market cap of SPARTA?

The current market cap of SPARTA is $13.16M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SPARTA?

Currently, 1.43M of SPARTA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $101.02K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -5.95%.

What is the current price of SPARTA?

The price of 1 SPARTA currently costs $0.07.

How many SPARTA are there?

The current circulating supply of SPARTA is 186.83M. This is the total amount of SPARTA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SPARTA?

SPARTA (SPARTA) currently ranks 1431 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 13.16M

-5.95 %

Market Cap Rank

#1431

24H Volume

$ 101.02K

Circulating Supply

190,000,000

