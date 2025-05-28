star

The live StarHeroes price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $261.20K. The table above accurately updates our STAR price in real time. The price of STAR is up 9.23% since last hour, up 67.14% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $52.87M. STAR has a circulating supply of 66.47M coins and a max supply of 659.67M STAR.

What is the market cap of StarHeroes?

The current market cap of StarHeroes is $5.56M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of StarHeroes?

Currently, 3.26M of STAR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $261.20K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 67.14%.

What is the current price of StarHeroes?

The price of 1 StarHeroes currently costs $0.08.

How many StarHeroes are there?

The current circulating supply of StarHeroes is 66.47M. This is the total amount of STAR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of StarHeroes?

StarHeroes (STAR) currently ranks 1729 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 5.56M

67.14 %

Market Cap Rank

#1729

24H Volume

$ 261.20K

Circulating Supply

66,000,000

