$0.004

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.004

VS
USD
BTC

The live SWEAT price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.66M. The table above accurately updates our SWEAT price in real time. The price of SWEAT is down -0.88% since last hour, down -3.12% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $84.64M. SWEAT has a circulating supply of 7.68B coins and a max supply of 21.15B SWEAT.

SWEAT Stats

What is the market cap of SWEAT?

The current market cap of SWEAT is $30.82M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SWEAT?

Currently, 1.17B of SWEAT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.66M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.12%.

What is the current price of SWEAT?

The price of 1 SWEAT currently costs $0.004.

How many SWEAT are there?

The current circulating supply of SWEAT is 7.68B. This is the total amount of SWEAT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SWEAT?

SWEAT (SWEAT) currently ranks 965 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 30.82M

-3.12 %

Market Cap Rank

#965

24H Volume

$ 4.66M

Circulating Supply

7,700,000,000

