The live Swell price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $12.13M. The table above accurately updates our SWELL price in real time. The price of SWELL is down -1.24% since last hour, down -1.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $108.94M. SWELL has a circulating supply of 2.18B coins and a max supply of 10.00B SWELL.

Swell Stats

What is the market cap of Swell?

The current market cap of Swell is $23.70M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Swell?

Currently, 1.11B of SWELL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $12.13M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.05%.

What is the current price of Swell?

The price of 1 Swell currently costs $0.01.

How many Swell are there?

The current circulating supply of Swell is 2.18B. This is the total amount of SWELL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Swell?

Swell (SWELL) currently ranks 1112 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 23.70M

-1.05 %

Market Cap Rank

#1112

24H Volume

$ 12.13M

Circulating Supply

2,200,000,000

