The live Taiko price today is $0.72 with a 24-hour trading volume of $10.70M. The table above accurately updates our TAIKO price in real time. The price of TAIKO is down -0.39% since last hour, up 0.88% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $723.65M. TAIKO has a circulating supply of 117.17M coins and a max supply of 1.00B TAIKO.

Taiko Stats

What is the market cap of Taiko?

The current market cap of Taiko is $84.65M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Taiko?

Currently, 14.79M of TAIKO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $10.70M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.88%.

What is the current price of Taiko?

The price of 1 Taiko currently costs $0.72.

How many Taiko are there?

The current circulating supply of Taiko is 117.17M. This is the total amount of TAIKO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Taiko?

Taiko (TAIKO) currently ranks 552 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 84.65M

0.88 %

Market Cap Rank

#552

24H Volume

$ 10.70M

Circulating Supply

120,000,000

