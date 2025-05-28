thecat

Live TheCat price updates and the latest TheCat news.

price

$0.00704

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.007

The live TheCat price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.23M. The table above accurately updates our THECAT price in real time. The price of THECAT is up 0.71% since last hour, up 0.45% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.57M. THECAT has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 791.03M THECAT.

TheCat Stats

What is the market cap of TheCat?

The current market cap of TheCat is $7.04M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of TheCat?

Currently, 316.34M of THECAT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.23M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.45%.

What is the current price of TheCat?

The price of 1 TheCat currently costs $0.007.

How many TheCat are there?

The current circulating supply of TheCat is 1.00B. This is the total amount of THECAT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of TheCat?

TheCat (THECAT) currently ranks 1649 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.04M

0.45 %

Market Cap Rank

#1649

24H Volume

$ 2.23M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

