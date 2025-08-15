tor

$1.31

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.29

24h high

$1.32

The live TOR price today is $1.31 with a 24-hour trading volume of $140.46K. The table above accurately updates our TOR price in real time. The price of TOR is up 347.67% since last hour, up 286.09% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $22.36M. TOR has a circulating supply of 17.07M coins and a max supply of 17.07M TOR.

TOR Stats

What is the market cap of TOR?

The current market cap of TOR is $22.42M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of TOR?

Currently, 107.22K of TOR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $140.46K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 286.09%.

What is the current price of TOR?

The price of 1 TOR currently costs $1.31.

How many TOR are there?

The current circulating supply of TOR is 17.07M. This is the total amount of TOR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of TOR?

TOR (TOR) currently ranks 1264 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 22.42M

286.09 %

Market Cap Rank

#1264

24H Volume

$ 140.46K

Circulating Supply

17,000,000

