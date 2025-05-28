TrenchAITRENCHAI
$0.0117
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.008
24h high
$0.01
The live TrenchAI price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.43M. The table above accurately updates our TRENCHAI price in real time. The price of TRENCHAI is up 14.35% since last hour, up 39.33% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.74M. TRENCHAI has a circulating supply of 999.71M coins and a max supply of 999.71M TRENCHAI.
TrenchAI Stats
What is the market cap of TrenchAI?
The current market cap of TrenchAI is $12.19M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of TrenchAI?
Currently, 292.53M of TRENCHAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.43M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 39.33%.
What is the current price of TrenchAI?
The price of 1 TrenchAI currently costs $0.01.
How many TrenchAI are there?
The current circulating supply of TrenchAI is 999.71M. This is the total amount of TRENCHAI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of TrenchAI?
TrenchAI (TRENCHAI) currently ranks 1735 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 12.19M
39.33 %
#1735
$ 3.43M
1,000,000,000
