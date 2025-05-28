troll

The live TROLL price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.87M. The table above accurately updates our TROLL price in real time. The price of TROLL is up 0.22% since last hour, down -10.53% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $20.75M. TROLL has a circulating supply of 998.99M coins and a max supply of 998.99M TROLL.

TROLL Stats

What is the market cap of TROLL?

The current market cap of TROLL is $20.75M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of TROLL?

Currently, 378.97M of TROLL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.87M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -10.53%.

What is the current price of TROLL?

The price of 1 TROLL currently costs $0.02.

How many TROLL are there?

The current circulating supply of TROLL is 998.99M. This is the total amount of TROLL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of TROLL?

TROLL (TROLL) currently ranks 1188 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 20.75M

-10.53 %

Market Cap Rank

#1188

24H Volume

$ 7.87M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

