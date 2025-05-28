ultima

The live Ultima price today is $20,312.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $11.78M. The table above accurately updates our ULTIMA price in real time. The price of ULTIMA is up 5.20% since last hour, up 5.83% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.03B. ULTIMA has a circulating supply of 43.67K coins and a max supply of 100.00K ULTIMA.

Ultima Stats

What is the market cap of Ultima?

The current market cap of Ultima is $886.24M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ultima?

Currently, 580.10 of ULTIMA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $11.78M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 5.83%.

What is the current price of Ultima?

The price of 1 Ultima currently costs $20,312.00.

How many Ultima are there?

The current circulating supply of Ultima is 43.67K. This is the total amount of ULTIMA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ultima?

Ultima (ULTIMA) currently ranks 102 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 886.24M

5.83 %

Market Cap Rank

#102

24H Volume

$ 11.78M

Circulating Supply

44,000

