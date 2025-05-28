vader

The live VaderAI by Virtuals price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.66M. The table above accurately updates our VADER price in real time. The price of VADER is down -1.47% since last hour, up 0.88% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $40.49M. VADER has a circulating supply of 996.74M coins and a max supply of 996.74M VADER.

VaderAI by Virtuals Stats

What is the market cap of VaderAI by Virtuals?

The current market cap of VaderAI by Virtuals is $40.49M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of VaderAI by Virtuals?

Currently, 40.74M of VADER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.66M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.88%.

What is the current price of VaderAI by Virtuals?

The price of 1 VaderAI by Virtuals currently costs $0.04.

How many VaderAI by Virtuals are there?

The current circulating supply of VaderAI by Virtuals is 996.74M. This is the total amount of VADER that is available.

What is the relative popularity of VaderAI by Virtuals?

VaderAI by Virtuals (VADER) currently ranks 821 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

