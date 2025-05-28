vai

The live Vaiot price today is $0.11 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.71M. The table above accurately updates our VAI price in real time. The price of VAI is down -0.03% since last hour, down -7.55% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $44.93M. VAI has a circulating supply of 295.86M coins and a max supply of 400.00M VAI.

Vaiot Stats

What is the market cap of Vaiot?

The current market cap of Vaiot is $33.16M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Vaiot?

Currently, 15.26M of VAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.71M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -7.55%.

What is the current price of Vaiot?

The price of 1 Vaiot currently costs $0.11.

How many Vaiot are there?

The current circulating supply of Vaiot is 295.86M. This is the total amount of VAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Vaiot?

Vaiot (VAI) currently ranks 591 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 33.16M

-7.55 %

Market Cap Rank

#591

24H Volume

$ 1.71M

Circulating Supply

300,000,000

