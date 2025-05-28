vana

VanaVANA

Live Vana price updates and the latest Vana news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$6.85

$0

(0%)

24h low

$6.41

24h high

$6.95

VS
USD
BTC

The live Vana price today is $6.85 with a 24-hour trading volume of $44.28M. The table above accurately updates our VANA price in real time. The price of VANA is down -0.84% since last hour, up 2.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $822.00M. VANA has a circulating supply of 30.80M coins and a max supply of 120.00M VANA.

Vana Stats

What is the market cap of Vana?

The current market cap of Vana is $210.92M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Vana?

Currently, 6.46M of VANA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $44.28M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.57%.

What is the current price of Vana?

The price of 1 Vana currently costs $6.85.

How many Vana are there?

The current circulating supply of Vana is 30.80M. This is the total amount of VANA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Vana?

Vana (VANA) currently ranks 307 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 210.92M

2.57 %

Market Cap Rank

#307

24H Volume

$ 44.28M

Circulating Supply

31,000,000

latest Vana news