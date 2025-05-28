wolf

Moonwolf.ioWOLF

Live Moonwolf.io price updates and the latest Moonwolf.io news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0

$0

(NaN%)

24h low

$0

24h high

$0

VS
USD
BTC

The live Moonwolf.io price today is $0 with a 24-hour trading volume of . The table above accurately updates our WOLF price in real time. The price of WOLF is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is . WOLF has a circulating supply of coins and a max supply of WOLF.

Moonwolf.io Stats

What is the market cap of Moonwolf.io?

The current market cap of Moonwolf.io is $. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Moonwolf.io?

Currently, of WOLF were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $ have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.

What is the current price of Moonwolf.io?

The price of 1 Moonwolf.io currently costs $0.

How many Moonwolf.io are there?

The current circulating supply of Moonwolf.io is . This is the total amount of WOLF that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Moonwolf.io?

Moonwolf.io (WOLF) currently ranks -1 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$

%

Market Cap Rank

#-1

24H Volume

$

Circulating Supply

0

latest Moonwolf.io news