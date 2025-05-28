Y2KY2K
Live Y2K price updates and the latest Y2K news.
price
$1.72
$0
(0%)
24h low
$1.24
24h high
$2.08
The live Y2K price today is $1.72 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.62M. The table above accurately updates our Y2K price in real time. The price of Y2K is up 4.55% since last hour, up 16.56% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $34.40M. Y2K has a circulating supply of 7.05M coins and a max supply of 20.00M Y2K.
Y2K Stats
What is the market cap of Y2K?
The current market cap of Y2K is $12.10M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Y2K?
Currently, 939.85K of Y2K were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.62M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 16.56%.
What is the current price of Y2K?
The price of 1 Y2K currently costs $1.72.
How many Y2K are there?
The current circulating supply of Y2K is 7.05M. This is the total amount of Y2K that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Y2K?
Y2K (Y2K) currently ranks 1733 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 12.10M
16.56 %
#1733
$ 1.62M
7,000,000
