The live Aegis YUSD price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $771.16K. The table above accurately updates our YUSD price in real time. The price of YUSD is down -0.01% since last hour, up 0.08% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $24.80M. YUSD has a circulating supply of 24.80M coins and a max supply of 24.80M YUSD.

Aegis YUSD Stats

What is the market cap of Aegis YUSD?

The current market cap of Aegis YUSD is $24.80M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Aegis YUSD?

Currently, 771.16K of YUSD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $771.16K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.08%.

What is the current price of Aegis YUSD?

The price of 1 Aegis YUSD currently costs $1.00.

How many Aegis YUSD are there?

The current circulating supply of Aegis YUSD is 24.80M. This is the total amount of YUSD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Aegis YUSD?

Aegis YUSD (YUSD) currently ranks 1090 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 24.80M

0.08 %

Market Cap Rank

#1090

24H Volume

$ 771.16K

Circulating Supply

25,000,000

