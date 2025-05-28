zero

price

$0.145

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.14

24h high

$0.15

The live ZeroLiquid price today is $0.14 with a 24-hour trading volume of $227.84K. The table above accurately updates our ZERO price in real time. The price of ZERO is down -0.22% since last hour, down -5.65% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.17M. ZERO has a circulating supply of 11.66M coins and a max supply of 84.23M ZERO.

ZeroLiquid Stats

What is the market cap of ZeroLiquid?

The current market cap of ZeroLiquid is $1.68M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ZeroLiquid?

Currently, 1.58M of ZERO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $227.84K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -5.65%.

What is the current price of ZeroLiquid?

The price of 1 ZeroLiquid currently costs $0.14.

How many ZeroLiquid are there?

The current circulating supply of ZeroLiquid is 11.66M. This is the total amount of ZERO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ZeroLiquid?

ZeroLiquid (ZERO) currently ranks 1718 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 1.68M

-5.65 %

Market Cap Rank

#1718

24H Volume

$ 227.84K

Circulating Supply

12,000,000

