Quarterly Reports

Protocol
Period
Description
Published
PDF Report
Raydium
|Q4 2025
|Raydium Posts $7.3M Q4 Revenue Amid Solana-Wide Contraction; Maintains 91% Margins, Launches Perpetu…
|2/13/2026
|Download
Helium
|Q4 2025
|Helium Posts Q4 Revenue of $5.2M as Carrier Offload Surges 53% QoQ; Daily Users Hit Record 2.53M
|2/12/2026
|Download
Raydium
|Q3 2025
|Raydium Net Revenue Posts $24.3M (+69% QoQ) as LaunchLab Surges
|2/10/2026
|Download
