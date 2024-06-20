Crypto State of the Union: ETFs & DeFi Activity

“Where are we in the cycle?” is frequently asked of crypto markets, and there’s never a simple answer. Weighing bullish indicators like ETF flows and further institutional adoption against volatile price action and negative sentiment makes for elusive conclusions. This Blockworks Roundtable will feature three esteemed crypto research analysts and their data-driven analysis of ETF flows, DeFi activity, and other indicators to gain insight into current market conditions.

Sponsored by
Amberdata
speaker

 

Chris Martin

Director of Research | Amberdata

speaker

 

Patrick Doyle

Director of Product Management | Amberdata

speaker

 

Ryan Rasmussen

Head of Research | Bitwise Asset Management