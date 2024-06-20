Crypto State of the Union: ETFs & DeFi Activity
“Where are we in the cycle?” is frequently asked of crypto markets, and there’s never a simple answer. Weighing bullish indicators like ETF flows and further institutional adoption against volatile price action and negative sentiment makes for elusive conclusions. This Blockworks Roundtable will feature three esteemed crypto research analysts and their data-driven analysis of ETF flows, DeFi activity, and other indicators to gain insight into current market conditions.
Chris Martin
Director of Research | Amberdata
Patrick Doyle
Director of Product Management | Amberdata
Ryan Rasmussen
Head of Research | Bitwise Asset Management