The Global Payments Unlock: Digital Cash & Wallets

The building blocks for a new, composable financial system are here. Programmable, digital cash is unlocking payments innovation at scale through intraday liquidity, instant payroll, round-the-clock collateral, and settlement infrastructure. Underpinning it all is a fundamental shift from static bank accounts to interoperable, programmable wallets built on compliance-by-design rails and institutional-grade custody.

Join this live Blockworks Roundtable to hear frontier takes from experts across the revamped global payments stack including Canton, HIFI, and Dfns.

Sponsored by
Canton
speaker

 

Eric Saraniecki

Canton, Cofounder & Head of Network Strategy

speaker

 

Mohamed Afifi

HIFI, Cofounder

speaker

 

Clarisse Hagège

Dfns, CEO & Cofounder

speaker

 

Kunal Doshi

Moderator: Blockworks, Research

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryContact