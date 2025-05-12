Institutional Security in Digital Assets: Strategies for Trust, Growth, and Futureproofing

Crypto-native security is no longer a niche concern for enterprises and financial institutions, it now sits at the heart of  adoption and growth. In this Blockworks Roundtable, security leaders from across custody, infrastructure, and institutional platforms will explore what’s needed to build end-to-end security frameworks, mitigate emerging threats,  future-proof information systems, and utilize security as a growth enabler.

Sponsored by
Blockdaemon
speaker

 

Niall Geraghty

Blockdaemon, Head of Information Security

speaker

 

Ian Barile

PayPal, Director of Engineering

speaker

 

Alan Leung

Chief Information Security Officer, Coinbase

speaker

 

Ben Strack

Senior Reporter, Blockworks