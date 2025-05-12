Institutional Security in Digital Assets: Strategies for Trust, Growth, and Futureproofing
Crypto-native security is no longer a niche concern for enterprises and financial institutions, it now sits at the heart of adoption and growth. In this Blockworks Roundtable, security leaders from across custody, infrastructure, and institutional platforms will explore what’s needed to build end-to-end security frameworks, mitigate emerging threats, future-proof information systems, and utilize security as a growth enabler.
Niall Geraghty
Blockdaemon, Head of Information Security
Ian Barile
PayPal, Director of Engineering
Alan Leung
Chief Information Security Officer, Coinbase
Ben Strack
Senior Reporter, Blockworks