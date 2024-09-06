The Institutional Quest for Yield in Crypto

As more financial institutions migrate capital onchain, their exploration for yield enters a whole new dimension. The largest asset managers and funds in the world are now asking crypto twitter’s favorite question: where does the yield come from? Tune into this Blockworks Live Roundtable to hear from the world’s leading asset managers and institutional investors on how they approach the DeFi staking landscape & capturing yield onchain.

Sponsored by
Twinstake
speaker

 

Andrew Gibb

CEO, Twinstake

speaker

 

Cosmo Jiang

Portfolio Manager, Pantera Capital

speaker

 

Matthew Sigel

Head of Digital Assets Research, VanEck