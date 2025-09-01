Adam Bilko is a Partner at RockawayX, where he leads the Credit Fund — a private credit strategy focused on asset-backed lending in USD and stablecoins. As a market-neutral, low-correlation alternative to traditional fixed income, the fund generates stable returns through short-term debt exposure to digital assets. With monthly liquidity, it represents an innovative approach within the private credit space. Before joining RockawayX, Adam was Investment Director at Aakon Capital. He holds an M.Sc. from RANEPA in Moscow and is a CFA charterholder.