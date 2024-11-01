Adrian Uberto is the Chief Operating Officer and a Partner of ParaFi. His experience includes alternative asset management and digital assets as an allocator and operator.

Before joining ParaFi, Adrian was the Managing Director at CoinList, a platform that facilitated investments in digital assets. At CoinList, Adrian helped build its investment platform, as CEO and COO of its digital asset broker dealer and registered investment advisor.

Before CoinList, Adrian was a member of Blackstone's Alternative Asset Management team, one of the largest discretionary allocators to hedge funds. He began his career at the Lehman Brothers, focused on the restructuring and winddown of the Lehman bankruptcy estate.