Alex Odagiu

YZi Labs | Investment Partner

Alex is an Investment Partner at YZi Labs, overseeing token, equity, and strategic investments.

Before joining YZi Labs, Alex gained 2 years of experience as an investment professional with a London-based technology fund and spent 4 years as an investment banker with Goldman Sachs. He holds an MA degree in Economics and Mathematics from the University of St
Andrews.