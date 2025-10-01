Alex Odagiu
YZi Labs | Investment Partner
Alex is an Investment Partner at YZi Labs, overseeing token, equity, and strategic investments.
Before joining YZi Labs, Alex gained 2 years of experience as an investment professional with a London-based technology fund and spent 4 years as an investment banker with Goldman Sachs. He holds an MA degree in Economics and Mathematics from the University of St
Andrews.
