Alexia Theodorou is head of derivatives at Kraken, responsible for the development and product strategy of Kraken's full suite of fixed-term and perpetual contracts. Before joining Kraken, Alexia was the Chief Strategy Officer at Trading Point Group and has more than 15 years worth of experience in traditional finance, including at UBS and JPMorgan. Alexia is a qualified Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and holds degrees from Imperial College London and the University of Cambridge.