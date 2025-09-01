Arjun Kharpal is CNBC’s Senior Technology Correspondent, based in London. He was previously based in Guangzhou, China where he relocated in 2018 to open up CNBC’s bureau.

Arjun writes and presents extensively on the global tech industry, with a focus on Asia, Big Tech, semiconductors, AI and crypto, among other topics. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in technology and reported from some of the most important events in the world.

Arjun appears on CNBC’s TV shows, hosts the "Beyond the Valley" podcast and writes for CNBC.com.