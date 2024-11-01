Arnaud Simeray

Arnaud Simeray

Dune | VP of GTM

Arnaud Simeray is the Vice President of GTM at Dune, a Technology Sales SaaS Executive and Blockchain Enthusiast with over 15 years of growth-driven success. A former computer science engineer turned data-driven sales leader, Arnaud has a proven track record of scaling companies from early revenue stages to $50M ARR. He specializes in building and mentoring high-performing GTM teams and driving enterprise growth across AI, ML, advanced analytics, web3, and blockchain.

