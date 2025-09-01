Bart Smith is the Chief Executive Officer of Avalanche Treasury Co., a position he has held since September 2025. He oversees the firm’s strategy and capital deployment, guiding its

mission to integrate blockchain technology into institutional treasury management. Before joining Avalanche Treasury Co., Mr. Smith served as Chief Executive Officer of Susquehanna Crypto, one of the world’s largest crypto market makers, DeFi liquidity providers, and early-stage digital-asset investors. Under his leadership, the firm scaled global trading operations and deepened relationships across leading digital-asset venues. Earlier, Mr. Smith was Global Head of Digital Asset Strategy at Susquehanna International Group of Companies (SIG). In that role he directed all of SIG’s digital-asset initiatives—including proprietary trading, direct investments, market making, and counterparty development. He previously led SIG’s FICC, ETF, and Portfolio Trading Groups, overseeing ETF lead market making and exchange relationships, ETF issuer partnerships, institutional counterparty trading in ETFs and fixed income (through Susquehanna Financial Group, LLLP), and global equity and fixed income portfolio trading. Prior to his tenure at SIG, Mr. Smith helped Emerging Global Advisors launch its pioneering EGShares family of emerging-market ETFs. He began his career in institutional sales and consulting with AllianceBernstein and UBS. Mr. Smith holds a degree from Vanderbilt University and is a graduate of The Haverford School.