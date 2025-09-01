Beth Haddock
The Stablecoin Standard | Global Policy Lead
Beth Haddock is a corporate director and strategic advisor with deep expertise in financial services and blockchain. She drives growth at the intersection of capital markets and digital assets, specializing in raising capital, setting strategy, and steering governance. Beth serves on
the board of GMO-Z.com Trust Company (NYDFS-regulated stablecoins), advises the Balancer Foundation (DeFi), and leads global policy at the Stablecoin Standard.
