Brett has a broad transactional and advisory practice, advising on the law and regulation applicable to a broad range of energy, commodity, environmental, and digital asset products and markets. He has well over 20 years’ experience advising energy and commodity traders, banks, exchanges and clearing houses, and trade associations on power and gas trading, carbon trading, listed derivatives, Exchange-Traded Notes (ETNs), and other complex products, as well as regulatory and compliance matters. During this time, Brett has advised on a wide range of"market-leading" transactions and matters.

In recent years, Brett’s practice has increasingly encompassed blockchain and digital-assets related matters. Brett is a member of On-Chain: Reed Smith’s Crypto & Digital Assets Group and his

practice in this area includes tokenisation structures, regulatory structuring and market access issues, digital asset derivatives, and developing and structuring ETNs and investment products

based on digital assets.