Casper is a Co-Founder and Partner of Spartan Group, where he advises Web3 founders and companies on M&A, restructuring, token launches and token raises, capital raising, and secondaries. Since 2017, Casper has advised Web3 leaders such as Solana, Dapper Labs, Blockfolio, Bitgo, Deribit, Bybit, and Stacks. Prior to founding Spartan, Casper spent a decade at Goldman Sachs working in the Investment Banking Division based in London, Hong Kong, Beijing, and Singapore, where he successfully executed over $20 billion in transactions.