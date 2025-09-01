Christian Angermayer is a serial entrepreneur and investor who builds and invests in companies that are shaping the Next Human Agenda: a future in which technology empowers people to live longer, healthier, and happier lives. He is the world’s leading advocate for human enhancement and believes in advancing scientific progress to usher in an era of physical and mental potential, improving life for all.

Apeiron Investment Group, Christian’s family office and private investment firm, has more than USD 2.5 billion under management and 50 people in London, New York City, Abu Dhabi and Berlin. Apeiron focuses on Life Sciences, FinTech & Crypto, Future Tech, Natural Resources & Clean Energy, and Experiences, Hospitality & Happiness. Over the past 20 years, Christian has founded three unicorns and has been the lead investor in four unicorns and two decacorns.