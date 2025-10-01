Mr. Schamis is Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer, and is based in New York. Previously, Mr. Schamis worked at J.C. Flowers from 2000 to January 2014, most recently as a Managing Director and member of the management committee. Mr. Schamis joined J.C. Flowers at its inception and has had significant experience investing in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. His day-to-day responsibilities included transaction and sourcing execution, portfolio company monitoring, and firm operations. Prior to J.C. Flowers, Mr. Schamis worked in the financial institutions investment banking group at Salomon Smith Barney LLC from 1995 to 2000.

Mr. Schamis is currently a member of the Board of Directors of South Street Securities Holdings, Inc, Panmure Liberum, Kepler Cheuvreux, MarshBerry, Proformex LLC and MAXEX. He was previously Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fox-Pitt Kelton and Ascensus Retirement Services. He also served on the Board of Directors for Somerset Reinsurance, Praxia Bank, Affirmative Insurance Holdings, Inc., Symetra Financial Corporation, and MF Global Ltd. In 2007 and 2008, Investment Dealers’ Digest magazine named Mr. Schamis to its "40 Under 40" list.

A native of Plainview, New York, Mr. Schamis earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Yale University. He served as Co-Chairman of the Class of 1995’s Reunion Gift Committees in 2005, 2010, and 2015. Mr. Schamis is currently a member of the Executive Committee of the board of Yale College Alumni Fund and the Yale Development Council. Mr. Schamis is also a member of the board of directors of the Portledge School, a private school in Locust Valley, New York and the Luena Foundation, a non-profit in the developing world. Mr. Schamis remains active in his community and has coached football and lacrosse at various levels.