A pioneer in modernizing and democratizing derivatives trading, Donald R. Wilson, Jr., founded DRW in 1992. Three decades later, the principal trading firm employs over 2,000 employees globally and utilizes diverse trading strategies to take risk and support liquidity in markets including fixed income, FX, commodities and equities. Under Don’s leadership, the firm has expanded to include four subsidiaries: Cumberland (crypto), DRW Venture Capital (focused on fintech and enterprise tech), Convexity (real estate investor) and Artemeter (carbon market solutions). Don also has co-founded and invested in market-centric initiatives, including Digital Asset, Eris Innovations, Climate Vault, ErisX, Silicon Data, and Compute Exchange. Don holds an undergraduate degree in economics from the University of Chicago, where he currently serves as a trustee.