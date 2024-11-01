Farooq Malik
Rain | CEO & Co-Founder
Farooq Malik is the Co-founder and CEO of Rain. Rain is a Visa Principal Member and the leading stablecoin-powered card issuer and payments platform trusted by hundreds of partners globally. Prior to founding Rain, Farooq worked in finance and international development — experiences that directly inspire Rain's mission to radically transform how money moves around the world by rebuilding the underlying financial infrastructure.
