Geoff is a global thought leader on digital assets in TradFi. His notable contributions to the Digital Assets industry in the last few years include:



In April 2023, when Bitcoin was trading at $25k Geoff called the crypto winter as over and forecast a move to $100k by the end of 2024

In April 2025 he forecast the stablecoin industry to grow to $2trn by the end of 2028. This now forms US Treasury's forecast on the stablecoin industry. Prior to his 2020 initiation of digital asset research coverage for Standard Chartered, Geoff held significant roles including Head EM FX West and Global Head of Emerging Markets FX Research at Standard Chartered. Prior experience includes heading Asia FX & Rates Strategy at Morgan Stanley, European FX Strategy at Nomura, and London FX Strategy at UBS Investment Bank. In addition to industry roles, Kendrick has contributed to academia as a lecturer in Global Macro Strategy at Cass Business School. Kendrick's educational credentials include studies at AGSM @ UNSW Business School and Monash University.