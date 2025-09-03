James is the Managing Director leading Google Cloud’s Web3 and Digital Assets business. Previously at Google, James was a member of the CTO Office specializing in artificial intelligence. Prior to joining Google, James worked in capital markets at Citi in various front-office currency trading and technology leadership roles. James was a Fintech co-founder and started the first regulated business on a public cloud. James previously worked as a technologist across different industries and holds a DPhil in Computational Neuroscience and Artificial Intelligence from the University of Oxford.