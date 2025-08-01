Jeremy Ng is the Founder and CEO of OpenEden Group, a leading real-world asset (RWA) tokenization platform. He brings over 20 years of experience in institutional finance, fintech, and digital assets, and leads the company's strategic direction and growth as it builds compliant, tokenized RWA products that bridge traditional finance and Web3. Prior to founding OpenEden, Jeremy served as the APAC CEO of Gemini Exchange, establishing it as Singapore's leading fiat on-ramp exchange. He also held senior leadership roles at tier-1 investment banks, including Goldman Sachs, Leonteq, and Morgan Stanley.