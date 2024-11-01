John D'Agostino is Head of Strategy for Coinbase Institutional. He is the Former Head of Strategy of the New York Mercantile Exchange. John is the subject of two NY Times bestselling books, and lectures in Fintech at Oxford, MIT and Columbia Universities. John is Chair of the UK Consulate Financial Services Working Group, an AIF Global Financial Innovation Institute Fellow, Research Affiliate at MIT CSAIL, and the co-founder of the AIMA Digital Asset Working Group.