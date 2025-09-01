Joseph Chalom
SharpLink Gaming | Co-CEO
In July 2025, Joseph Chalom joined SharpLink as Co-Chief Executive Officer, bringing with him over 20 years of institutional leadership at the intersection of traditional finance and digital assets. As former Managing Director and Head of Strategic Ecosystem Partnerships at BlackRock, Joseph was instrumental in driving the firm’s global strategy across digital assets, fintech innovation, and blockchain infrastructure.
