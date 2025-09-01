Joseph Onorati is CEO of Defi Development Corp (NASDAQ: DFDV), the first US listed Solana treasury company. From 2016 through 2024, Mr. Onorati worked at Kraken, most recently as Chief Strategy Officer. Prior to that, he was interim CEO of CaVirtEx, the first Bitcoin exchange in Canada, from 2013 until its acquisition by Coinsetter in 2015 (Coinsetter was subsequently acquired by Kraken). Mr. Onorati holds a master’s degree in economics with a focus on monetary theory. He has worked in public policy, think tanks, and as an advisor to cryptocurrency companies.