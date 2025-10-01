Laura is a digital assets policy expert, and serves as the UK Policy Lead for Crypto Council For Innovation (CCI). CCI is the premier global alliance for advancing innovation, which believes in leading with a global view, advocating for inclusive regulation, and developing evidence-based insights to support government and business leaders. She is also a Director at bespoke fintech consultancy Gattaca Horizons, supporting a broad range of US and UK based fintech clients and leveraging her experience to provide policy, regulatory and strategy advice.

Previously, Laura worked at the UK Financial Conduct Authority for 7 years where she ultimately served as the Head of the FCA’s Innovate function, which included all aspects of cryptoasset policy and fintech (sandbox, firm support, international engagement and strategy).